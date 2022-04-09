Expanded Southland casino complex to open in April

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Moody lights... high end touches... all coming together for a brand new casino experience in West Memphis, Arkansas!

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon tells Action News 5, the expanded Southland casino complex will open at the end of April. The first seven floors of the hotel will open in June.

City leaders toured the casino and hotel Friday to get a look at the nearly completed complex. It’s expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The new expanded Southland Casino Complex and Hotel in West Memphis is nearly complete.

Mayor Marco McClendon says he wanted city leaders to see all the progress that’s been made to get the new casino and hotel ready.

“If you enjoy that type of entertainment, it’s definitely different,” said Mayor McClendon. “When I walked in, I could’ve sworn I was in Las Vegas. It looks like no casino near this area.”

The 113,000 square foot casino complex will include 2,400 slot machines, at least 60 live table games along with a lounge and dining options.

The 300 room hotel will include executive-level, presidential suites and anew covered parking garage with about 1,250 spaces.

Once construction is all done, Mayor McClendon believes it’ll be something the Mid-South will be proud of.

“This is truly gong to be a game changer,” said Mayor McClendon. “I’ve been saying this is going to be a game changer for West Memphis but now I’m going to start saying this is going to be a game changer for our region.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

