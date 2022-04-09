Georgia State sweeps A-State tennis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Georgia State swept the Arkansas State women’s tennis team 4-0 Saturday at the A-State Tennis Complex.

A-State (5-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) lost in a deciding tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles as Georgia State (16-5, 9-1 Sun Belt) grabbed the doubles tally. Yasmine Humbert and Sofia Vdovychenko came up short at No. 2 doubles 6-1, but Hunter Roper and Emily Surcey picked up a 6-4 decision on court No. 3 to tie the doubles point. Georgia State edged the No. 1 doubles pair of Thea Rice 7-5 in a tiebreaker to clinch the doubles point.

Georgia State took a 2-0 lead with Ellie Aldrich earning a 6-0, 6-3 victory on court six over Rebecca Brody. Roper was dealt a 6-4, 6-1 setback on court four against Angel Carney to give the Panthers a 3-0 advantage. Surcey came up short against Sofya Golubovskaya 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the match for Georgia State. A-State trailed on all three courts when the match was clinched.

A-State continues league play Sunday at 10 a.m. against Georgia Southern. Hunter Roper will be honored ahead of Sunday’s match for senior day beginning at 9:20 a.m. For the latest on A-State women’s tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

