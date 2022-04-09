Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Georgia State sweeps A-State tennis

The Red Wolves fell 4-0 against Georgia State Saturday.
The Red Wolves fell 4-0 against Georgia State Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Georgia State swept the Arkansas State women’s tennis team 4-0 Saturday at the A-State Tennis Complex.

A-State (5-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) lost in a deciding tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles as Georgia State (16-5, 9-1 Sun Belt) grabbed the doubles tally. Yasmine Humbert and Sofia Vdovychenko came up short at No. 2 doubles 6-1, but Hunter Roper and Emily Surcey picked up a 6-4 decision on court No. 3 to tie the doubles point. Georgia State edged the No. 1 doubles pair of Thea Rice 7-5 in a tiebreaker to clinch the doubles point.

Georgia State took a 2-0 lead with Ellie Aldrich earning a 6-0, 6-3 victory on court six over Rebecca Brody. Roper was dealt a 6-4, 6-1 setback on court four against Angel Carney to give the Panthers a 3-0 advantage. Surcey came up short against Sofya Golubovskaya 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the match for Georgia State. A-State trailed on all three courts when the match was clinched.

A-State continues league play Sunday at 10 a.m. against Georgia Southern. Hunter Roper will be honored ahead of Sunday’s match for senior day beginning at 9:20 a.m. For the latest on A-State women’s tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clay County teen was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday night after investigators said he...
Teen airlifted to Memphis hospital following shooting
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Man fatally injured in collision
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Officers arrested Teyrsa and Aaron Medley on five counts each of first-degree child endangerment.
Couple arrested after children found in feces-filled home

Latest News

#2 Arkansas baseball SEC series winning streak ends at Florida
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman & Kivon Bennett after 4/9/22 practice
No. 3 overall seed Vanderbilt downed the Arkansas State women’s bowling team 2-0 in the...
A-State bowling finishes runner-up at NCAA Lansing Regional
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 4/9/22 practice