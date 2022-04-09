Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Inflated prices cause headaches for school expansion

On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester said up to 40% of the project may not be possible...
On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester said up to 40% of the project may not be possible because of rising costs.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - As prices are getting higher and higher, the fate of a project for the Batesville School District is in jeopardy.

On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester said up to 40% of the project may not be possible because of rising costs.

“The construction costs are up to 24 percent,” he said.

Now the school district is asking for help.

Hester said the district is working on a project to add more classrooms, cafeteria space, and an auditorium.

The $25 million project was approved by the state and a bond restructure was passed before costs skyrocketed.

With rising prices, the district doesn’t have enough money to complete the project.

“We are at 25 million. It’s what we were wanting our project to land at,” Hester said. “With 24%, that means we are six million short.”

A Batesville resident said it is important the district gets the space it needs to make successful students.

“If we want these kids to go out into the world and be the great people know that we know they can be. We have to be able to teach them, we have to have room for them,” Rachel Burnett said.

Hester said if the project doesn’t get finished, it will hurt the student numbers.

“A fourth of our kids in classrooms are gone, a fourth of your cafeteria space and we already were hurting for cafeteria space. We have no auditorium that is going to be cut down,” he said.

The district is also in a time crunch, as the money they receive comes from the state.

Hester said the district has to spend 5% of the $25 million in 30 days and the rest in 3 years, so he said they cannot waste any time.

Hester is reaching out to Independence County leaders and the governor to how they can get more time or money on the project.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash
IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to charge 31-year-old Joanna...
‘Extremely malnourished’ dogs found abandoned, owner arrested
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict

Latest News

Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun...
Kid airlifted after gun discharged
The Armorel School District announced Friday was the last day for the salad bar, baked...
School district sees cuts amid food shortages
Bill would require Tennessee Black history to be taught in 5th-8th grades
Tennessee House passes bill requiring Black history be taught to 5th - 8th graders
Nathaniel Thomas, commonly known as the “Arkansas Running Man”, is a U.S. Army combat veteran...
“Arkansas Running Man” makes a pit stop in Walnut Ridge