Kid airlifted after gun discharged
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun was discharged.
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said his department was notified of the incident and deputies responded to a Piggott hospital where the juvenile was at.
“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim and a friend were looking at a .22 revolver and the victim pointed the gun at his head when it’s discharged,” Sheriff Miller said.
The juvenile was airlifted to Memphis for further treatment, according to Sheriff Miller.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.
