Kid airlifted after gun discharged

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun was discharged.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said his department was notified of the incident and deputies responded to a Piggott hospital where the juvenile was at.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim and a friend were looking at a .22 revolver and the victim pointed the gun at his head when it’s discharged,” Sheriff Miller said.

The juvenile was airlifted to Memphis for further treatment, according to Sheriff Miller.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.