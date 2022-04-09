Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers consider legislation to create Flood Resiliency Act

(Tara Lynn)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A bill in the Missouri Senate that could help the state better prepare and respond to flooding is moving swiftly with a lot of backing.

SB 984, which is sponsored by Missouri State Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-District 12), would create the Flood Resiliency Act. That would lead to a program administered by the Department of Natural Resources to increase flood resiliency along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

If approved, the state could use funds to repair damage and replace river levees without having to wait on the federal government. For Missourians, the floods of 1993 and 2019 are two powerful reminders of the need to be prepared.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association says it’s about trying to do as much as they can to minimize flood damage.

“At the end of the day, ultimately we know that we can’t stop every flood,” said Ben Travlos with the Missouri Corn Growers Association. “At the same time, we know that we can do better by making improvements to enable us to better withstand flood events and decrease the damage from flood events when the waters rise again.”

The bill is one step away from a vote for final passage. The next Senate hearing over the bill falls on April 11.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clay County teen was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday night after investigators said he...
Teen airlifted to Memphis hospital following shooting
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Man fatally injured in collision
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash

Latest News

Officers arrested Teyrsa and Aaron Medley on five counts each of first-degree child endangerment.
Couple arrested after children found in feces-filled home
Arkansas State baseball falls to Louisiana in series opener
A Clay County teen was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday night after investigators said he...
Teen airlifted to Memphis hospital following shooting
The Armorel School District announced Friday was the last day for the salad bar, baked...
School district sees cuts amid food shortages
On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester said up to 40% of the project may not be possible...
Inflated prices cause headaches for school expansion