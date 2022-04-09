NEA NAIA Scoreboard (4/9/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Region 8 NAIA teams completed doubleheaders in baseball and softball this afternoon.

Baseball

Lyon 6, Williams Baptist 3 (Game 1)

The Lyon Scots swept a double-header from Williams Baptist on Saturday afternoon in American Midwest Conference action at Walnut Ridge. The Scots (25-14, 9-3) defeated Williams Baptist 6-3 and 12-5 to win the series 3-0 and continue a seven-game winning streak.

In the first game, Williams Baptist led 2-0 until the fourth inning when Alec White doubled to center field to score Alan West. Jayden Cull singled to right field to score White and tie the game at 2-2. Williams Baptist took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Troy Strack singled in Evan Hylek

to tie the game at 3-3. Aaron Hurd hit a sacrifice grounder to third base to bring in Strack and West singled to score Joe Weatherford. Cull reached first on an error and White came in to make it 6-3.

Clayton Burke was the winning pitcher, going 6.2 innings and giving up three earned runs. Jordan Olivera got the save for Lyon College.

Lyon 11, Williams Baptist 3 (Game 2)

In the second game, Lyon College took the lead in the top of the second inning when Strack walked with the bases loaded and Cull scored.

Williams Baptist came back to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning until the Scots tied the game 2-2 when West doubled in Weatherford in the top of the fifth inning.

In the top of the seventh, West singled in Hurd, White singled in West, Haydn Finley doubled in Logan Doody and White, Kaden Doan singled to center field to bring in Finley and Strack doubled in Doan for a 7-2 Scots lead.

Lyon College scored two more runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth to secure the win.

Crowley’s Ridge 5, Lincoln Christian 4 (Game 1, 12 innings)

Crowley’s Ridge 11, Lincoln Christian 4 (Game 2)

Softball

Stephens 6, Williams Baptist 5 (Game 1, 8 innings)

The Williams softball team split its Saturday doubleheader with the Stephens College Stars, dropping game one 6-5 in eight innings and winning game two 8-2. The Lady Eagles are now 14-20 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

Stephens took the lead in the third inning when they scored four runs, but the Lady Eagles responded with three of their own in the bottom half. Alyssa Cordell got it started with an RBI groundout, then Kaydra Cole hit an RBI single, and finally, Maddi Altenthal hit an RBI single. The Stars extended their lead to two runs when they plated one in the fifth inning.

The Lady Eagles tied the game up at 5 in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings when Kennedie Laymance reached on an error that allowed Laila Byas to score and Anna Besand also reached on an error that allowed Laymance to score. The Stars scored a run in the top of the eighth, and the Lady Eagles couldn’t get anything in the home half of the eighth.

Cassidi Doyle got the start and pitched 5.0 innings. She gave up five runs off five hits, walked four and struck out four. Tori Kierbach pitched 3.0 innings of relief and gave up one run off three hits and struck out five.

Williams Baptist 8, Stephens 2 (Game 2)

The second game of the series was much better for the Lady Eagles. They scored a run in the first when Cordell hit a sac fly. They added another run in the fourth when Kaitlyn Anderson scored on a wild pitch. Two more runs scored in the fifth when Megan Weis hit an RBI bunt single followed by an RBI double from Kaydra Cole.

The Stars cut the lead in half with two runs in the sixth. Williams responded in the bottom of the sixth when Besand hit an RBI single, Cordell hit an RBI double, and Anderson hit a 2 RBI single.

Maddie Wallace pitched a complete game and gave up two runs off 10 hits, walked two and struck out four.

Up Next

The Lady Eagles host Lyon College on Tuesday, April 12 for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

Bacone 9, Crowley’s Ridge 3

With two games left to play in the Continental Athletic Conference round-robin hosted by Cottey (Mo.) College, Crowley’s Ridge dropped an early morning affair to Bacone (Okla.) College 9-3. With an extended break to recover, the Lady Pioneers bested Iowa Wesleyan 8-0 in five innings to earn their first conference win.

The Lady Pioneers (9-26, 0-5 CAC) pounded out ten hits in the first game of the day but left seven runners stranded. Bacone (12-8, 3-1 CAC) plated one run in the bottom of the first inning, but it was a four-run second inning that put the Warriors on top for good.

In the top of the third inning, CRC plated a pair of runs starting with Bailey Jones (1) leading off the inning with her first home run of the season. Shelby Elrod would keep momentum swinging towards Crowley’s Ridge with a one-out double into left. Elrod would score the Lady ‘Neers second run off of the bat of Rachel Russell who found a hole on the right side of the infield.

Back-to-back homers from the Warriors in the bottom of the fifth erased any hopes of a Lady Pioneer comeback. Despite the deficit, Layne Tedder led off the sixth inning with a double, eventually scoring thanks to Lacey Lambright-Southern’s two-out single.

Elrod (6-12) got the start in the circle, taking the loss after pitching five innings.

In the designated player spot, Brooklyn Melson led the Lady Pioneers with three singles. April Kennedy followed with two base hits including a double in the fifth.

Crowley’s Ridge 8, Iowa Wesleyan 0 (5 innings)

Getting back into the win column, Crowley’s Ridge (10-26, 1-5 CAC) picked up their first conference victory in the second game of the day against CAC newcomer Iowa Wesleyan (3-19, 0-5 CAC).

Abby Ewing (2-3) earned her first collegiate shutout, allowing just three Lady Tiger hits in the complete-game win.

After Shelby Elrod led off the home half of the first inning, Brooklyn Melson continued her torrid pace at the plate, driving in Elrod with a single into right field.

Dru Bryant laced a one-out single into right field in the second frame, coming home to score the Lady ‘Neers second run with Lacey Lambright-Southern’s RBI single.

It was a five-run third inning that propelled the girls in green to victory after April Kennedy’s leadoff single saw the senior touch home off of the bat of Rachel Russell. With one out, Dru Bryant took advantage of a throwing error from IW, scoring both Russell and Melson. Bailey Jones would fire a fastball up the middle of the diamond to score Bryant and Layne Tedder to end the big inning for CRC.

Needing one more run to reach the rule-rule threshold, Tedder hit a one-out double, followed by back-to-back singles from Kylie Cox and scoring on Bryant’s single.

Crowley’s Ridge tallied 12 back knocks in game two, led by Bryant, Elrod, Jones, and Lambright-Southern collecting two each.

Up Next

A road trip that began two months ago will mercifully come to a conclusion on Monday, April 11, with a visit to Memphis’s LeMoyne-Owen (Tenn.) College. The doubleheader is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge will look to return to Pioneer Park for the first time since February 21 with a conference twin-bill against Cottey on April 15.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.