Nothing Bundt Cakes set to open next month in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Six months after announcing it would open a bakery in Jonesboro, Nothing Bundt Cakes is just a few weeks from opening its doors.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Saturday the new store will officially open in May.

Nothing Bundt Cake’s website does not list a specific date for its grand opening.

The bakery, which specializes in bundt cakes, will be located in The Uptown development, 2100 E. Highland Dr. It will be the company’s third location in Arkansas.

Haag Brown announced on Sept. 24, 2021, the owner’s intentions to open at the corner of Highland Drive and Caraway Road.

