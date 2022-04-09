Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in fatal shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigating a Friday night fatal shooting say they are searching for a person of interest.

Just after 9:30 p.m. April 8, officers responded to a home in the 1000-block of Cherry Street regarding shots fired.

When police arrived, they found 50-year-old Cornelius Brown on the front porch, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the back.

An ambulance took him to Helena Regional Medical Center where he was treated then flown to Regional One Health in Memphis where he later died.

According to Saturday’s news release, investigators have identified a person of interest but provided no other details.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting should contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.

