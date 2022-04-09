Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Robert Thomas scores in overtime, Blues beat Wild 4-3

Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to pull Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 41st goal for Minnesota to move within a goal of tying the Wild season record held by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18). Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton also scored.
St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) is congratulated by Robert Thomas (18) after scoring during...
St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) is congratulated by Robert Thomas (18) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Thursday, March 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By WARREN MAYES
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to pull Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 41st goal for Minnesota to move within a goal of tying the Wild season record held by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18). Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton also scored.

Most Read

A Clay County teen was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday night after investigators said he...
Teen airlifted to Memphis hospital following shooting
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Man fatally injured in collision
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash

Latest News

The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were...
AP source: Chiefs send Hill to Dolphins for draft picks
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou participates in the Skills Competition fastest skater event, part...
Blues take on the Rangers on 4-game losing streak