School district sees cuts amid food shortages

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent food shortages are causing another school district to give certain items the boot.

The Armorel School District announced Friday was the last day for the salad bar, baked potatoes, and fries.

District Superintendent Tiffany Morgan said it has been tough to get enough of those items, especially the lettuce.

“We’ve had to tweak our menu several times like, at some points, it’s gotten a little bit better, but at some points, we were tweaking the menu even weekly,” Morgan said.

She said throughout the year, they had to make a lot of runs to several grocery stores so they could keep food in stock during lunch.

Armorel students will now only have the scheduled entrée or a sandwich to choose from, according to the school district.

