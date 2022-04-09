Walmart, Kohl’s settle over ‘eco-friendly’ rayon products

EW YORK (AP) - Walmart and Kohl’s are paying a combined $5.5 million in settlements after the Federal Trade Commission said the retailers falsely marketed dozens of sheets and other home textile products as made of environmentally friendly bamboo.

In fact, the textiles were actually made of rayon.

Kohl’s agreed to pay $2.5 million and Walmart will pay $3 million in the settlements, which stemmed from an FTC complaint that also included allegations of deceptive environmental claims.

Rayon is a synthetic fiber that is made with plant cellulose, including bamboo, but the FTC noted the process “requires the use of toxic chemicals and results in hazardous pollutants.”

Both companies said they take the labeling issue seriously.

