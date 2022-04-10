A-State baseball drops 14th straight conference game, falls in extras to Louisiana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cooper Tremmel reached base four times for the Arkansas State baseball team, but Louisiana scored three runs in the 10th inning to take a 7-4 win in the series finale Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

A-State (5-24, 0-12 SBC) took an early 4-0 lead and pounded out 11 hits, but the Ragin’ Cajuns (18-14, 7-5) took advantage of five errors, including three in the fifth to eventually send the game into extra innings.

Tremmel went a career-best 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Daedrick Cail also had a multi-hit day with two hits and a run scored.

On the mound for the first time in over four weeks, A-State starter Carter Holt pitched effectively, striking out five batters in five innings. The Jackson, Tenn., native allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits but did not allow a walk.

Jonathan Baldelli fired two shutout innings in relief of Holt, striking out one and allowing just two hits. Tyler Jeans (0-4) tossed the final three innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

For Louisiana, Jonathan Brandon went 3-for-4 with two runs while catcher Julian Brock went 4-for-5 with a run scored.

A-State plated the game’s first run in the second when Brandon Hager came around to score from second on a two-out RBI single by Wil French.

After Holt stranded two in the third with a strikeout, contagious hitting resulted in three runs on five hits in the bottom of the frame and chased Louisiana starter Jeff Wilson. Cail led off the inning with a single, then scored on a triple by Ben Klutts. A two-out hit by Jared Toler plated Klutts, then Jaylon Deshazier singled to end Wilson’s day. Tremmel greeted new Cajuns hurler Dylan Theut with a first-pitch RBI single before a fielder’s choice ended the inning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns knotted it up at 4-4 due in part to three costly A-State miscues in the field. Brandon doubled to lead off and scored when Bobby Lada reached via error, followed by an RBI single by Max Marusak to plate Lada. Marusak then touched home after a fielding error. A dropped fly ball allowed Carson Roccaforte to reach, scoring Tyler Robertson to tie the ballgame.

A-State threatened in the sixth when Tremmel recorded a leadoff single, then advanced to third on a wild pitch and sacrifice bunt by French, but the Red Wolves could not push him across.

The Red Wolves had another prime scoring chance in the eighth, loading the bases with nobody out, but two strikeouts and a groundout left them full and kept the contest tied through eight.

Louisiana then loaded up the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth, but a groundout to French ended the threat and kept the score tied. After two quick outs in the bottom half of the inning, Deshazier was hit to put the winning run aboard, but a strikeout sent it to extras.

The Cajuns loaded up the bases in the top of the 10th and made good on their scoring opportunity, scoring on a wild pitch before a two-run single by Marusak made it 7-4. Eli Davis roped an opposite-field one-out single in the bottom of the 10th, but the rally attempt ended when Louisiana reliever Cooper Rawls (2-0) forced a double play which ended the ballgame.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Thursday, opening a five-game Natural State road swing with a three-game series at in-state rival Little Rock. All three games will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

