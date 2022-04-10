A-State tennis battles past Georgia Southern, 4-3

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Coming back from a 4-2 deficit in the third set, Emily Surcey won the set and clinched the match for the Arkansas State women’s tennis team in a 4-3 victory over Georgia Southern Sunday at the A-State Tennis Complex.

A-State (6-13, 2-7 Sun Belt) got off to a quick start taking the doubles point with wins on court one and two. Yasmine Humbert and Sofia Vdovychenko picked up a 6-1 victory on court two and Thea Rice and Nejla Zukic outlasted the Eagles No. 1 pair 6-4 to clinch the point. Hunter Roper and Surcey led 5-4 on court three when the doubles point was clinched.

Humbert gave the Red Wolves a 2-0 advantage winning 6-1, 6-2 on court six against Hannah Daniel. Silvia Martinez got Georgia Southern on the board with a 7-5, 6-2 decision against Thea Rice on court one, but a 6-1, 6-4 victory by Nejla Zukic against Sonja Keranen on court three staked A-State to a 3-1 lead. Wins on courts four and five pulled the match even as Roper (6-3, 6-4) and Vodvychenko (6-3, 6-4). Surcey dropped the first set on court two to Paula Hijos 6-3, but took the second set 6-4 to force the decisive third set. Surcey trailed 4-2, but rallied back for the 6-4 victory to clinch the 4-3 win for the Red Wolves.

A-State closes out the regular season Friday, April 15, against UT Arlington. First serve is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. For the latest on A-State tennis, follow the team on Twitter @AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.