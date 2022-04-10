Agency demonstrates dangers of drinking and driving

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - They often call it “a night to remember”, but authorities want to make sure it’s not a night that ends in tragedy.

Several agencies in Garland County held “Operation Prom” for all high schools in the county on Friday.

Content partner KARK said the event is a 20-minute reenactment scene simulating an accident caused by a student driving while intoxicated after leaving prom.

Local law enforcement officers, EMS professionals, and firefighters responded to the mock scenes, just as they would to a real accident.

Garland County Coroner Stuart Smedley is behind the show, and he told KARK he strives to make it “as realistic as possible”.

The scene included dead bodies in body bags, a helicopter, ambulance, fire trucks, and wrecked cars to make students ask themselves, “Is that drink, drug, or text worth it?”

Smedley said there have been 12 accidents in Garland County so far in 2022 resulting in death, but it’s unclear how many of those were children.

Friday night was the first prom for Hot Springs High School since 2019.

Adriane Barnes, the Public Information Official for the high school, told KARK all 215 seniors who attended prom also attended the reenactment.

“We hope that they are emotion, we hope that it scares them, and we hope that it makes them think and stop,” Barnes said.

Barnes added that although the Hot Springs Trojan family hasn’t lost someone to drunk driving, they do know how it feels to lose a fellow classmate.

“We love these individuals, and we miss them and there are some very real and close reminders for our students of why driving responsibly and safely and taking care of each other is so important.”

