Family loses home, 2 dogs to fire

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A family lost their home and two dogs in an early Sunday morning fire.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said John “JJ” and Moranda Huff, their four children, and four dogs were at their home on West Clayton Street when the fire started.

A family lost their home and two of their dogs in an early Sunday morning fire. (Chief Scott Rose)

Rose said the family barely escaped by “crawling out of the home as the house immediately filled with smoke.”

The couple rescued two of their dogs. Two others died in the fire.

According to the police chief, the family lost everything.

“Unfortunately, there was no insurance on the home,” he said. “Red Cross, as well as the Mission of Hope in Hardy, has been notified.”

The community has begun collecting donations and clothing for the family. For more information, contact Jennifer Gillis at 870-847-2516.

