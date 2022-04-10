Energy Alert
Health expo back in full swing after hiatus

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Things were in motion at the First National Bank Arena on Saturday as the St. Bernards Health and Wellness Expo made its return.

The free event had been on hiatus for two years due to Covid-19.

Event organizers said the wait was well worth it though.

“We had a great event today with all the free screenings we provided at the First National Bank Arena, all the physician panels, and a great blood drive,” said Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology Dr. Devi Nair. “We were able to get at least 44 units of blood.”

Dr. Nair said they still wanted to make sure safety was a priority this year.

“Handling Covid coming back after two years has not been easy, but we have a great team that thought it through,” she said.

Dr. Nair said they limited the number of booths this time around, giving attendees enough space while they were out and about.

St. Bernards will also be at the First National Bank Arena from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to give free pre-participation and EKG screenings for 9th graders and up.

