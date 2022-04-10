Energy Alert
Home damaged in evening fire

Cash Fire Chief Morris Watkins told Region 8 News they responded to the fire near the...
Cash Fire Chief Morris Watkins told Region 8 News they responded to the fire near the intersection of Highway 18 and 91.(Source: Bono Fire Protection District/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a fully-involved house fire Saturday evening.

Cash Fire Chief Morris Watkins told Region 8 News they responded to the fire near the intersection of Highway 18 and 91.

Bono Fire Department is assisting Cash Fire Department on Hwy 18 with a fully involved structure fire.

He said it was unclear how the fire started, but the house was a “total loss”.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Bono Fire Department assisted the Cash Fire Department on the fire.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.

