Man surprised with new ride

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As of Saturday, a Jonesboro man will no longer have to ride his bike to work after being surprised with a new Honda CR-V.

Tim McCabe works at Sage Meadows as a dishwasher, and he said the 12-mile trips to and from work were not easy.

“I’ve actually walked to work twice and riding my bike from here to home has been rough,” McCabe said, “but I’ve been making it.”

Sage Meadows resident Aaron Farley organized a fundraiser to get McCabe the new car because he could not think of anyone more deserving to get it.

“He’s such a great guy—dependable worker,” Farley said, “Always on time, even when riding his bicycle back and forth.”

Farley said the support from people in the community was overwhelming, adding “God is working”.

McCabe said he will now feel safer on his commute to work in rain, sleet, snow, or shine, adding he will not have to worry about being hit by a car.

He also received gas cards to keep his tank full.

