Motorcyclist killed in crash
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:50 p.m. April 9 on State Highway 25 in rural Cleburne County.
Charles W. Eddings, 58, of Mabelvale was northbound, negotiating a curve, when his 2002 Harley Davidson crossed the center line, and ran off the left side of the road.
The motorcycle hit a traffic sign before coming to a final stop, the preliminary fatal crash report stated.
Eddings died at the scene.
