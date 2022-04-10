Energy Alert
Motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:50 p.m. April 9 on State Highway 25 in rural Cleburne County.

Charles W. Eddings, 58, of Mabelvale was northbound, negotiating a curve, when his 2002 Harley Davidson crossed the center line, and ran off the left side of the road.

The motorcycle hit a traffic sign before coming to a final stop, the preliminary fatal crash report stated.

Eddings died at the scene.

