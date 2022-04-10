Energy Alert
Small party efforts search for missing man

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-man search party set their sights Saturday, as they looked for leads on the disappearance of a missing Jonesboro man.

Brandon Blancett was reported missing last October after being seen leaving a home on Wildwood.

Cody Anderson and Grant Cox trekked around Prospect Road and Paragould Drive to see if they could find any leads on Blancett’s whereabouts.

“We want to see Brandon come home,” Cox said.

Cox has known Blancett since they were both in college. He described their relationship as “brotherly”, even when they were miles apart.

Cox added it shocked him to know his longtime friend went missing, leaving him no choice but to search for answers.

“Whenever I started digging into it, I ended up with a lot of questions,” he said.

Cox mentioned Blancett’s parents are no longer living, and he does not have any other close family members that would know where he disappeared to.

Despite an unsuccessful search, Cox and Anderson remain determined to find their friend.

“There’s just so many details and there are so many directions we could possibly go,” Cox said.

If you know any information about Blancett’s location, you are urged to call Jonesboro Police at 870-935-5657.

You can join future search efforts by heading over to the Find Brandon Blancett Search Group on Facebook.

