Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two-run 9th pushes Louisiana past Arkansas State baseball

Red Wolves fall to Ragin Cajuns 5-3 on Saturday.
Red Wolves fall to Ragin Cajuns 5-3 on Saturday.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A two-run single by Daedrick Cail tied up the contest in the seventh for the Arkansas State baseball team, but Louisiana pushed across two unearned runs in the ninth inning to earn a 5-3 series-clinching win Saturday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

Cail’s two-out single to right-center field helped A-State (5-23, 0-11 SBC) overcome a 3-1 deficit, but a pair of errors proved costly in the ninth as the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-14, 6-5) took advantage of those miscues to plate its winning runs. All three of the Red Wolves’ runs on Saturday night came with two outs.

Both starting pitchers hurled quality starts, as Will Nash struck out six in six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. Louisiana’s Jacob Schultz also fired six frames, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four Red Wolves.

Brandon Anderson pitched 1 2/3 innings before handing off to Austin Brock, who recorded the final out in the eighth. Kevin Wiseman (0-2) pitched the ninth, allowing two runs – both unearned – and striking out a pair.

Chipper Menard (3-1) earned the win in relief for the Cajuns, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings behind Schultz and Bo Bonds, who recorded one out in the seventh.

Louisiana struck first in the opening frame on a sacrifice fly by Kyle DeBarge that drove in Max Marusak, who went 2-for-4 with a game-high three runs scored. Marusak also scored in the sixth when Carson Roccaforte reached on an error.

A-State got a run back in the bottom of the sixth when Brandon Hager singled home Mickey Coyne to make it 2-1 after six.

The Ragin’ Cajuns responded in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Julian Brock to plate Heath Hood. The Red Wolves would battle back to tie it with Cail’s two-run single that drove in French and pinch-hitter Jacob Hager, who slapped a double down the left field line in his lone plate appearance.

With two outs in the eighth, Anderson was lifted for Brock, who pitched around trouble and stranded the bases full. Two errors were critical in the top of the ninth, however, allowing two Ragin’ Cajuns to score and make it 5-3 with the bottom third of the order due up for A-State.

French lined a one-out single into center field, but a pair of flyouts ended the threat.

NEXT UP

A-State takes on Louisiana in the series finale, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clay County teen was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday night after investigators said he...
Teen airlifted to Memphis hospital following shooting
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Man fatally injured in collision
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Officers arrested Teyrsa and Aaron Medley on five counts each of first-degree child endangerment.
Couple arrested after children found in feces-filled home

Latest News

Red Wolves fall to Louisiana Saturday night
Louisiana scores 2 in 9th, Ragin Cajuns beat Arkansas State 5-3 in Game 2 of SBC series
Red Wolves held scrimmage Saturday afternoon
Arkansas State football holds first scrimmage of spring practice
Williams Baptist University, Lyon College, & Crowley's Ridge College logos
NEA NAIA Scoreboard (4/9/22)
Red Wolves reach Lansing Regional Final
A-State women's bowling falls in Lansing Regional Final, women's tennis falls to Georgia State