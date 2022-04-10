First Round of Severe Weather Today

We start off the week stormy. Severe weather is possible today, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but it won’t necessarily be a washout for everyone. I know there are a lot of outdoor plans, and I know farmers are wanting to work. We should have several hours of dry weather, despite the severe weather threat. Some areas may get too much rain to work while others may be able to squeeze in a few more hours of planting. Temperatures stay down today as we get a round of rain and storms mid-morning through lunch. Rain may be heavy at times and thunder may be loud, but any chance of a strong wind gust or hail is low. Hail and tornado threat grows later today with storms expected to develop in the early evening. Remember, not everyone in the threat each day may see severe weather. Supercells don’t take up much space, but it is hard to pinpoint where storms develop leading to the larger risk areas. Have a plan and be ready to take cover if a storm is warned for large hail or tornadoes. Keep checking radar and our forecast throughout today’s threat and the rest of the week.

