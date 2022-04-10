Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

First Round of Severe Weather Today

April 11th, 2022
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (4/9/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We start off the week stormy. Severe weather is possible today, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but it won’t necessarily be a washout for everyone. I know there are a lot of outdoor plans, and I know farmers are wanting to work. We should have several hours of dry weather, despite the severe weather threat. Some areas may get too much rain to work while others may be able to squeeze in a few more hours of planting. Temperatures stay down today as we get a round of rain and storms mid-morning through lunch. Rain may be heavy at times and thunder may be loud, but any chance of a strong wind gust or hail is low. Hail and tornado threat grows later today with storms expected to develop in the early evening. Remember, not everyone in the threat each day may see severe weather. Supercells don’t take up much space, but it is hard to pinpoint where storms develop leading to the larger risk areas. Have a plan and be ready to take cover if a storm is warned for large hail or tornadoes. Keep checking radar and our forecast throughout today’s threat and the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Brandon Blancett was reported missing last October after being seen leaving a home on Wildwood.
Friends continue search for missing Jonesboro man
A family lost their home and two of their dogs in an early Sunday morning fire.
Family loses home, 2 dogs to fire
Cash Fire Chief Morris Watkins told Region 8 News they responded to the fire near the...
Home damaged in evening fire
Tim McCabe adoring new ride
Man surprised with new ride

Latest News

Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (4/9/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (4/9/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (4/8/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (4/8/22)
Missouri lawmakers consider legislation to create Flood Resiliency Act
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (4/8)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (4/8)