Arkansas gas prices drop 7 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday the average price fell 7 cents in the last week to $3.68 a gallon. That’s 22 cents less than a month ago but still $1.02 more than motorists paid last year.

The national average price fell 7.5 cents a gallon to $4.10.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said more good news is on the horizon.

“The national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” he said. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak.”

He said diesel prices were also falling and expected them to fall below $5 per gallon this week.

“The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week,” De Haan said.

