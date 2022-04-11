Energy Alert
ASU Board of Trustees discuss plans to replace chancellor

The Arkansas State University System.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees met Monday morning to discuss plans following the resignation of the chancellor for the Jonesboro campus.

Arkansas State University-Jonesboro Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced he was resigning on March 31.

Damphousse will assume duties as the president of Texas State University in San Marcos.

ASU System President Dr. Charles L. Welch said with the momentum the Jonesboro campus has right now, he’d like to fill the position quickly.

Welch told the board he has begun to form a campus-based chancellor search committee.

He plans to have that committee formed as soon as possible and post the position within a week.

He’s already gotten several people interested in the position and hopes to hire the next chancellor by this summer.

Dr. Welch also brought up several ideas to help during the transition, including appointing an interim.

The board of trustees then moved into an executive session to discuss the interim chancellor option.

However, when they returned they announced the board didn’t pick an individual for an interim role.

