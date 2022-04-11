Energy Alert
Despite loss, Grizzlies fans excited for potential playoff run

Despite a season finale loss to the Celtics, excitement for Memphis fans has never been higher...
Despite a season finale loss to the Celtics, excitement for Memphis fans has never been higher as the Grizzlies nation is prepped for a deep run in the playoffs.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday brought the end to an historic season for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team finished the season with 56 wins, tied for the most in franchise history.

As the team enters the postseason with a high seed, the Grizz faithful will be coming along with them.

For some lifelong Grizzlies fans, the success is somewhat sweeter after prior seasons.

“I never would have expected this team to do what they’ve done this season,” said Tim Nagle, a lifelong Grizzlies fan.

Sunday afternoon, Grizzlies fans flooded Beale Street before watching the Memphis franchise close out the regular season.

“Oh my gosh. They have been doing their thing,” said Madia Nelson, a Grizzlies fan visiting from Chicago.

The consistent excitement has given fans pride in the Bluff City, now that respect is being put on the Grizzly name.

“I’m very prideful,” said Carma Rhodes-Gates, who’s had Grizzlies season tickets for 21 years. “I’m very excited about the Grizzlies and what they’re doing right now.”

“Even in the lowest of low, we’ve always been faithful,” said Grizzlies fan Caleb Pittman. “The highest of highs, we’re always going to be faithful. That’s just how Memphis Grizzlies go.”

“Considering we haven’t exactly been the best until recently, it’s been really good. I miss the days of, you know, Zebo and everything, but now we have Ja and we’re crushing it,” said Caitlin Sangha, a Grizzlies fan visiting from Charlotte.

As the team enters the playoffs as the number 2 seed in the NBA Western Conference, fans here say there’s a new level of excitement for Next-Gen Grizz.

“We’ve shown we can beat any team, especially in a four-game series or a seven-game series,” Nagle said. “We can definitely get four wins on pretty much any team.”

“I think we’re in a good position, so hopefully we can go pretty far,” Sangha said.

“Now, I know definitely we can win a championship right now,” Rhodes-Gates said.

Sangha said this end to the season and the entry into the postseason is the “calm before the storm,” and hopefully it’s a good storm for the Grizzlies.

