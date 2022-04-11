Family reflects on aftermath of house fire

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is picking up the pieces after a house fire left them with little to nothing to their name.

“One more minute and there’s no way any of us would have made it out,” Moranda Huff said.

She and her husband, J.J., were home with their youngest child when the fire started on Sunday.

“Our youngest was the only one that happened to be there with us. He was sneaking around trying to play on the phones. He came running into the bedroom saying there was a fire and he didn’t know what to do. It just got hectic from there, really, it’s all just a blur,” J.J. recalled.

The Huff family also includes three other children and four dogs.

Two of the dogs, Gru and Riley, did not survive the fire. Thankfully, though, none of the children were hurt.

Three of the four children were not home when the fire happened, which Moranda called a miracle.

“If all of our kids would have been in the house, that’s where their bedrooms are. There would have been no way we could have gotten to them. So I count ourselves pretty lucky,” she said.

Once news spread, the community immediately started pitching in.

In just 24 hours, residents donated enough food, clothes, toiletries, and other necessities to get the family by.

“We are so overly thankful we can’t even describe it,” Moranda said.

As they mourn their losses, the Huffs have remained vigilant and are hopeful for whatever the future may hold.

