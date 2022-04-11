Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Family reflects on aftermath of house fire

By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is picking up the pieces after a house fire left them with little to nothing to their name.

“One more minute and there’s no way any of us would have made it out,” Moranda Huff said.

She and her husband, J.J., were home with their youngest child when the fire started on Sunday.

“Our youngest was the only one that happened to be there with us. He was sneaking around trying to play on the phones. He came running into the bedroom saying there was a fire and he didn’t know what to do. It just got hectic from there, really, it’s all just a blur,” J.J. recalled.

The Huff family also includes three other children and four dogs.

Two of the dogs, Gru and Riley, did not survive the fire. Thankfully, though, none of the children were hurt.

Three of the four children were not home when the fire happened, which Moranda called a miracle.

“If all of our kids would have been in the house, that’s where their bedrooms are. There would have been no way we could have gotten to them. So I count ourselves pretty lucky,” she said.

Once news spread, the community immediately started pitching in.

In just 24 hours, residents donated enough food, clothes, toiletries, and other necessities to get the family by.

“We are so overly thankful we can’t even describe it,” Moranda said.

As they mourn their losses, the Huffs have remained vigilant and are hopeful for whatever the future may hold.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Brandon Blancett was reported missing last October after being seen leaving a home on Wildwood.
Friends continue search for missing Jonesboro man
A family lost their home and two of their dogs in an early Sunday morning fire.
Family loses home, 2 dogs to fire
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
Tim McCabe adoring new ride
Man surprised with new ride

Latest News

The Arkansas State University System.
ASU Board of Trustees discuss plans to replace chancellor
A stormy week in Region 8 kicks off Monday with the first round of strong to severe storms.
Stormy Week Ahead: First round moves in Monday
McCormick Baptist Church members walking down Highway 463 in Trumann
Trumann church spreads hope through prayer walk
A family lost their home and two of their dogs in an early Sunday morning fire.
Family loses home, 2 dogs to fire