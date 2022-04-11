Lyon College considering veterinary, dental schools

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College announced Monday it has begun developing plans for proposed veterinary and dental schools.

The schools, which would be part of the new Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences, would be located in Little Rock. They would be the first in-state schools offering these studies.

The college’s faculty assembly and board of trustees approved both proposals last month, according to Monday’s news release.

Following consideration by the Higher Learning Commission, the college will submit accreditation applications with the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education (COE) and the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA).

If approved, classes could begin as soon as 2024 or 2025.

While the college has not selected a location for its campus, the release stated it has identified several potential locations in Little Rock.

“To ensure the success of the schools’ openings, Lyon College has entered into a strategic collaboration with OneHealth Education Group,” the release stated.

“Lyon has a 150-year history of providing exceptional and relevant education to Arkansans and students of the region,” said Lyon College President Melissa Taverner. “These plans are part of a comprehensive, strategic set of initiatives, all borne out of our vision for Lyon and higher education in Arkansas, as we mark our sesquicentennial year.”

Lyon College Board Chair Perry Wilson was quoted as saying the announcement was a “proud moment for Lyon College and the state of Arkansas.”

