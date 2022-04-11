Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lyon College considering veterinary, dental schools

The schools, which would be part of the new Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences, would be...
The schools, which would be part of the new Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences, would be located in Little Rock. They would be the first in-state schools offering these studies.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College announced Monday it has begun developing plans for proposed veterinary and dental schools.

The schools, which would be part of the new Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences, would be located in Little Rock. They would be the first in-state schools offering these studies.

The college’s faculty assembly and board of trustees approved both proposals last month, according to Monday’s news release.

Following consideration by the Higher Learning Commission, the college will submit accreditation applications with the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education (COE) and the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA).

If approved, classes could begin as soon as 2024 or 2025.

While the college has not selected a location for its campus, the release stated it has identified several potential locations in Little Rock.

“To ensure the success of the schools’ openings, Lyon College has entered into a strategic collaboration with OneHealth Education Group,” the release stated.

“Lyon has a 150-year history of providing exceptional and relevant education to Arkansans and students of the region,” said Lyon College President Melissa Taverner. “These plans are part of a comprehensive, strategic set of initiatives, all borne out of our vision for Lyon and higher education in Arkansas, as we mark our sesquicentennial year.”

Lyon College Board Chair Perry Wilson was quoted as saying the announcement was a “proud moment for Lyon College and the state of Arkansas.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Brandon Blancett was reported missing last October after being seen leaving a home on Wildwood.
Friends continue search for missing Jonesboro man
A family lost their home and two of their dogs in an early Sunday morning fire.
Family loses home, 2 dogs to fire
Tim McCabe adoring new ride
Man surprised with new ride
Cash Fire Chief Morris Watkins told Region 8 News they responded to the fire near the...
Home damaged in evening fire

Latest News

A stormy week in Region 8 kicks off Monday with the first round of strong to severe storms.
Stormy Week Ahead: First round moves in Monday
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Greitens case at center of scrutiny for St. Louis prosecutor
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.
Arkansas gas prices drop 7 cents