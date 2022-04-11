Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. He is facing aggravated assault charges.(Source: Dallas County Jail via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his roommate over an argument about mosquitoes.

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit the man he shares a bedroom with when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. The roommate says the attack began when the verbal argument escalated.

The man says Shavers grabbed a wooden stick and beat him in the head with it before he was able to get a metal baseball bat to defend himself. He used that bat to hit Shavers in the head several times.

Both men were treated for their injuries at the hospital. The roommate required multiple stitches on his face.

Police arrested Shavers on an outstanding warrant and also charged him with assault.

A judge ordered him to be held Tuesday on a $28,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Brandon Blancett was reported missing last October after being seen leaving a home on Wildwood.
Friends continue search for missing Jonesboro man
A family lost their home and two of their dogs in an early Sunday morning fire.
Family loses home, 2 dogs to fire
Cash Fire Chief Morris Watkins told Region 8 News they responded to the fire near the...
Home damaged in evening fire
Tim McCabe adoring new ride
Man surprised with new ride

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation, 12 will be shot to...
Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman...
2 killed in Iowa nightclub shooting
Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown...
Officers who pushed Floyd protester cleared by arbitrator