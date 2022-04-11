MoDOT workers kick off Work Zone Week with alarming stats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2021, motorists struck MoDOT’s protective vehicles with trailer-mounted attenuators (TMA) 61 times. In 2020, it happened 48 times.

This year MoDOT’s theme for Work Zone Week is “Work with Us.” The hope is to help protect the crews as they begin to ramp up summer work projects.

“Put yourself in our shoes and how comfortable you would feel with what you’re doing if you were driving by your family member right there,” Crystal Speak a crew leader with MoDOT says. “It makes a big difference if you just stop and think.”

In 2021, 17 workers died in work zone zones across the state of Missouri. MoDOT hopes by asking you to slow down, limit distractions, and leave space between cars they can keep their workers safe.

For more information on Work Zone Week, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.