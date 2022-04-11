Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The start of spring means morel mushroom hunting season is back in the Ozarks, a hobby many find to be a delicacy.

Several hunters, like Kandi Favor, say morel mushroom hunting is a tradition for her family.

“This was always me and my dad’s thing from when I could first walk in. Now it’s me and my son’s thing from since he’s been able to walk,” said Favor.

Kandi Favor said her dad got her into morel mushroom hunting and is proud to be continuing the tradition with her son.

“He looks forward to this time of year every year now since we’ve been doing this. He’s always begging to go do it, but I have to remind him it’s one time a year,” said Favor.

Missouri Department of Conservation officials said morel mushrooms are found from around this time to the beginning of May. Favor is making the most of her opportunities and collecting as many as she can.

“When he was like a year old, I’d put them on my back and go hiking through the woods and he would hold my bag,” said Favor.

Favor said these are great treat if cooked right. She encourages more families to start this tradition.

“It’s fantastic,” said Favor. “My son really loves it. He loves to eat them, and I always cook them up for everybody.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Brandon Blancett was reported missing last October after being seen leaving a home on Wildwood.
Friends continue search for missing Jonesboro man
A family lost their home and two of their dogs in an early Sunday morning fire.
Family loses home, 2 dogs to fire
Tim McCabe adoring new ride
Man surprised with new ride
Cash Fire Chief Morris Watkins told Region 8 News they responded to the fire near the...
Home damaged in evening fire

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.
Arkansas gas prices drop 7 cents
A woman is being held without bond following a weekend shooting.
Woman arrested in connection with weekend shooting
Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks
McCormick Baptist Church members walking down Highway 463 in Trumann
Trumann church spreads hope through prayer walk