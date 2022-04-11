Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mother advocates for drunk driving awareness following loss of son

April is Alcohol Awareness Month.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alisa McMorris of New York recalls the phone call she never thought she’d receive and the heartbreak that followed.

“They put the phone next to Andrew, and I said, ‘Mommy’s coming, mommy’s coming,’” said McMorris. “Seeing them do compressions on my baby.”

Her 12-year-old son Andrew was hit by a drunk driver in 2018 while walking with his Boy Scout troop on the side of a road. He passed away shortly after.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Transportation, every day, about 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes. That’s one person every 52 minutes.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month.

“It’s really a time when we know exciting things are happening in the lives of teenagers,” said Alex Otte, Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s national president.

With spring break, prom, and graduation season approaching, MADD launched a national campaign called Power Talk 21 to encourage parents to talk about underage drinking and driving with their children.

“We know that parents are more of an influence than they think,” said Otte.

On Capitol Hill, legislation passed as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law requiring the DOT to set new technology safety standards in vehicles to detect impairment.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Brandon Blancett was reported missing last October after being seen leaving a home on Wildwood.
Friends continue search for missing Jonesboro man
A family lost their home and two of their dogs in an early Sunday morning fire.
Family loses home, 2 dogs to fire
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
Tim McCabe adoring new ride
Man surprised with new ride

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will be hosting an interdisciplinary...
College to hold disaster simulation exercise
Red Wolves and Trojans reportedly agree to four-year deal
Reports: Arkansas State, Little Rock to continue basketball series
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Prosecutor to not face penalties in Greitens case