Stormy Week Ahead: First round moves in Monday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A stormy start to the week in Region 8 kicks off Monday with the first round of strong to severe storms.
Severe weather is expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Meteorologist Zach Holder says each threat will be a little different.
We can expect stormy weather to begin moving into Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri around lunchtime Monday, April 11.
“The rain we see around lunch may do a good job of keeping instability down,” he said. “But, it’s too soon to tell what impact rain will have on the storms later.”
A few storms Monday evening could produce large hail and tornadoes. The severe threat will end around midnight.
Holder cautioned that not everyone will see severe weather.
“Supercells don’t take up much space,” he said. “It is hard to pinpoint where storms develop. Have a plan and be ready to take cover.”
On Tuesday, the threat shifts further to the west.
Wednesday looks the most concerning to the Region 8 StormTEAM. Holder said tornadoes, hail, and strong wind are all possible with the threat rising to high or extreme risk.
Holder, along with Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will be tracking these storms as they move through Region 8 and will provide instant updates on-air and on our website and apps, as well as on social media.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.