Trumann church spreads hope through prayer walk

McCormick Baptist Church members walking down Highway 463 in Trumann
McCormick Baptist Church members walking down Highway 463 in Trumann(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The congregation of McCormick Baptist Church took their faith to the streets Sunday afternoon for its 22nd Annual Prayer Walk.

Pastor Rick Kimery said this year’s prayer walk is more important now than ever, after a devastating past couple of years.

“We thought it would be great to be an encouragement and that we could pray along the route and just show the love of Christ,” Pastor Kimery said.

Kimery added it’s important for people to surround themselves with a community that loves them because “we can do more together than we can apart.”

Between an EF-2 tornado and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, worship leader Bailey Jones said there is someone who may be in the community who needs a safe place.

“We want to be a safe place,” Jones said. “A safe haven for those who’ve been through a hard time and even those who are doing okay. We just never know.”

Jones added she works as a nurse at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, saying she has seen “a lot of heartaches and a lot of brokenness from the pandemic”, and she tries to be a blessing to others in her community and in her line of work.

Participants in the prayer walk carried palm leaves to commemorate Palm Sunday.

