Woman arrested in connection with weekend shooting

A woman is being held without bond following a weekend shooting.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman is being held without bond following a weekend shooting.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said Monday officers arrested 28-year-old Deborah Hunter on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and a failure to appear warrant on an original charge of domestic assault.

On Saturday, April 9, Caruthersville police responded to a shooting in the 300-block of East Fifth Street.

Jones did not say if anyone was injured.

However, officers arrested Hunter and took her to the Pemiscot County Justice Center, where she remained Monday without bond awaiting the filing of formal charges.

