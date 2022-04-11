Energy Alert
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - An 8-year-old child is dead and a woman is facing time behind bars in connection to the shooting death.

Marion Police Department says the 8-year-old victim was shot in the area of Sherwood Cove and Hickory Street around 6 p.m. Sunday. The child was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where the victim was pronounced deceased.

Investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Shanterria Montgomery as the suspect after talking with people in the area.

Police say the incident was caused after individuals came to the area with “splatterball” guns. It then escalated to gunfire ultimately striking the 8-year-old.

She is charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

