$1 million bond set in rape case

Brandon Allen Hunter, 23, was arrested April 8 after an investigation by Jonesboro police revealed he had sexually assaulted a victim and kidnapped them.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a May 27 court date after he was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, and terroristic threatening.

Brandon Allen Hunter, 23, was arrested April 8 after an investigation by Jonesboro police revealed he had sexually assaulted a victim and kidnapped them.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a home on Wildwood Point about an assault that already occurred.

Officers made contact with the victim and were told Hunter, who she had a romantic relationship with in the past, arrived at her home uninvited.

“The victim stated that Hunter had struck her in the face multiple times with his hands and feet and had choked her to the point of consciousness approximately three times,” the affidavit stated.

The victim also told police Hunter forced them to perform sexual acts on them while repeatedly threatening to kill her, the affidavit continued.

After the assault ended, the victim was taken by Hunter to his car and the two drove off, with the victim’s wrists bound and mouth covered with duct tape, Jonesboro police said.

Eventually, the victim was able to escape the vehicle and ran for a friend’s residence near Prospect Road and Kathleen, the affidavit stated.

A $1 million bond was set for Hunter on Monday.

