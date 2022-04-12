Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
A woman is being held without bond following a weekend shooting.
Woman arrested in connection with weekend shooting
Tuesday, the threat shifts further to the west.
Stormy Week Ahead: Windy and warm Tuesday followed by a stormy night
Brandon Allen Hunter, 23, was arrested April 8 after an investigation by Jonesboro police...
$1 million bond set in rape case

Latest News

Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme is matching its price of a dozen doughnuts to a gallon of gas
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student
Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured
Miloe, middle, is pictured with his cousin Rylee, his sister, Mia and Rylee's brother, Tyler.
10-year-old boy saves little cousin from dog attack
Earth, Wind & Fire will perform this September in North Little Rock.
Legendary band to perform in Arkansas