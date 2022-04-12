Energy Alert
City proposes community center in wake of storms

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Monette is proposing a community center that will double as a second tornado shelter in town.

Currently, the town only has a saferoom located behind the fire station.

Monette was one of the few communities hit hard by the Dec. 2021 tornadoes, wiping out several homes and a nursing home on the north side of town.

Mayor Bob Blankenship said he wants to place the community center in that part of town to make sure enough people are safe.

“We knew that shelter the city has been not large enough,” Blankenship said. “We know there are people who have their own personal shelters, but there’s a lot of people out there that do not.”

The mayor mentioned proposing a 1% sales tax to raise the funds for the building, which would estimate at “$2.5 to 3 million”, adding the money would not be spent all at once.

The community center would be done in phases, and the city would continue to gradually add more space to it for multiple purposes like sports, events, and meetings.

The 1% sales tax increase would be decided by voters some time in 2023.

Longtime resident Owen Keiter said he is all in for a new community center.

“Since I lost my wife, I don’t have a place to go to,” Keiter said. “I come to the feed store every once in a while, and hang out in there with them.”

Keiter added the center doubling as a storm shelter could possibly get voters to go for the sales tax increase if they know for sure the money would go directly towards the building.

