College to hold disaster simulation exercise

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A college wants to make sure students are prepared in the event of a disaster.

The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will be hosting an interdisciplinary disaster simulation on campus Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a news release, UACCB will be working with several partners including the White River Medical Center and the AR Care Clinic to make the event more realistic for participating students.

Officials say not to be alarmed if emergency vehicles are seen on campus this Wednesday, adding they will be part of the scheduled response to the event.

The news release goes on to say the parking lot in front of the Nursing and Allied Health building and the access road will be closed during the event for safety reasons.

