DMC brings back security measures following Beale Street deadly shooting

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following a deadly triple shooting on Beale Street this weekend, the Downtown Memphis Commission announced Tuesday they are reinstating several security measures starting this weekend.

Action News 5 spoke with Downtown Memphis Commission’s president, Paul Young, who says the DMC is taking steps to address the recent violence downtown.

“This was certainly an unfortunate incident,” said Young. “We viewed it as an isolated incident that took place this weekend. However we immediately took steps to address the issue.”

Starting this weekend, the DMC says they will be reinstating a 5-dollar security fee. They will also be extending the hours for wanding with hand-held metal detectors and checking for identification from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

“So we will do that from 9 to 3 a.m.,” said Young. “And we believe that will help prevent guns from getting on the street which is really the first step to helping to resolve this.”

DMC says they are looking to increase street lighting in the future but it will take a few weeks to get it updated.

On Monday, family members confirmed to Action News 5 that Taquan Smith was one of the victims shot and killed on Beale Street early Sunday morning.

Memphis police say no arrests have been made and it’s an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

