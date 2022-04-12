First Lady Hutchinson announces child abuse awareness initiative

Energy Alert
Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson announced the “Shine Hope Campaign” at the state capitol on Monday.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, states across the United States are doing their part to bring awareness to a growing problem.

Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson announced the “Shine Hope Campaign” at the state capitol on Monday.

According to a news release, Arkansas, along with 14 other states, will participate by either lighting their Governor’s residence in blue, wearing blue, lighting a prominent state structure blue, or visiting a local Child Advocacy Center to show their support.

Nationally, Children’s Advocacy Centers serve more than 370,000 kids each year, and about 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18, the news release said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced April 11 would be known as Children’s Advocacy Center Day.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Arkansas child abuse hotline at 800-482-5964.

You can find out more information at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Arkansas’ website.

