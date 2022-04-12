Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

First Lady traveling to Missouri to highlight the Month of the Military Child

Dr. Biden will be accompanied by Sec. of Education Miguel Cardona.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit with military-connected students on Wednesday in Knob Noster, Missouri.

Biden, along with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, will meet with students and families on Whiteman Air Force Base. They will also visit Whiteman Elementary and Knob Noster High schools.

“It’s very meaningful for our students,” said Dr. Jerrod Wheeler, Superintendent of Knob Noster Public Schools which serves Whiteman Air Force Base.

“In Knob Noster, seven out of 10 students are directly connected to the mission,” said Wheeler.

Biden’s visit is to highlight the Month of the Military Child and programs that support military-connected students.

“This is part of the first lady’s ‘Joining Forces’ effort to make sure as one government we’re supporting our students,” said Cardona.

Cardona says he and the first lady plan on listening to concerns from students and parents to find ways to improve their educational experience.

“We’re going to be coming back with notes on how we can make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing to help these families,” said Cardona.

According to the Joining Forces Initiative listed on the White House’s website, the program’s work is “guided by the life experiences and the perspectives voiced during in-person and virtual listening sessions.”

The initiative has three key areas, including military child education, employment and entrepreneurship, and health and well-being.

Gray’s Washington News Bureau did reach out to Missouri Republican leaders for this report. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Tuesday, the threat shifts further to the west.
Stormy Week Ahead: Windy and warm Tuesday followed by a stormy night
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County

Latest News

Tony Lee Washington/Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol locates 2-year-old in St. Louis area
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals met
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
FILE - People wait for a moving van after boxes were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive...
AP source: DOJ denies panel details in Trump records probe
Tuesday, the threat shifts further to the west.
Stormy Week Ahead: Windy and warm Tuesday followed by a stormy night