Five A-State women’s golfers in top 15 after 36 holes at ORU Spring Invite

Olivia Schmidt is tied for the individual lead and is among five Arkansas State women’s golfers in the top 15 after 36 holes at the Oral Roberts Spring Invite played at The Club at Indian Springs River Course.

A-State opened with a 5-over par 293 and turned in an even-par 288 in the second round to total 581 over the first 36 holes, one stroke behind host Oral Roberts for the lead. Little Rock is third, 15 strokes behind the Red Wolves while UT Arlington is fourth, 26 strokes behind A-State. With the second round even-par 288, A-State has posted six par or better rounds this season equaling the combined total from all previous seasons in program history.

Schmidt added back-to-back par or better rounds to extend her single-season program record to 17. Posting a 2-under par 70 in the first round, Schmidt followed with an even-par 72 on the second 18 holes to total 142 (-2) and tie with Kiana Oshiro of Oral Roberts atop the individual standings. Kayla Burke carded a career low round of 2-under par 70 in the second round and is tied for fifth with a total of 144 (E). Casey Sommer carded a season-best even-par 72 on her second 18 holes and has a 36-hole total of 145 (+1) to give the Red Wolves three player inside the top 10.

Elise Schultz (76-75) and Charlotte Menager (77-74) are among six players tied for 15th individually. Playing this week as individuals, Sydni Leung (79-73) is tied for 21st and Kiley Rodrigues (85-84) is 59th.

The third and final round of the ORU Spring Invite is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf)), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

ORU Spring Invite

36-Hole Results

2 Arkansas State 293-288=531 (+5)

T1 Olivia Schmidt 70-72=142 (-2)

T5 Kayla Burke 74-70=144 (E)

7 Casey Sommer 73-72=145 (+1)

T15 Elise Schultz 76-75=151 (+7)

T21 Sydni Leung 79-73=152 (+8)

T15 Elise Schultz 76-75=151 (+7)

T21 Sydni Leung 79-73=152 (+8)

59 Kiley Rodrigues 85-84=159 (+15)