High school band wins inaugural state championship

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Ending on a high note. Literally.

The Highland High School band finished in first place in the inaugural 4A State Concert Band competition this week.

For the competition, each band played three songs and was scored by judges.

When the final scores came in, Highland edged out the second-place school by just hundredths of a point.

“It’s amazing. You know, it’s the very first one. It really means a lot to our program and our students,” said senior trombone player and band president Matthew Graddy.

When the bus made its way back to Highland, the students were greeted by a celebratory crowd.

Emily Taylor, drum major and senior French horn player, said that’s something she’ll never forget.

“Coming home to a police escort and parents standing out in the stormy weather, some without umbrellas, it just meant a lot to us,” Taylor said.

Camelia Eheart, the band’s vice president and a senior French horn player, said she felt recognized and appreciated by students and teachers the next day at school.

“People have been coming into the band room all day and congratulating us and telling us they’re proud of us, so it’s been really nice,” Eheart said.

Band director Greg Bruner said he’s proud of his students for what they’ve overcome over the last two years through the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them “shining examples of perseverance in the face of adversity”.

