Legendary band to perform in Arkansas

Earth, Wind & Fire will perform this September in North Little Rock.
Earth, Wind & Fire will perform this September in North Little Rock.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Earth, Wind & Fire will perform this September in North Little Rock.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday the legendary R&B band will perform Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert range from $60.50 to $150.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

