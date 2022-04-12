New crime operation aims to get drugs off the street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to continue their spring cleanup.

Their spring cleanup is not pulling weeds or getting a garden ready; it’s taking drugs off the streets.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said that partnering with JPD is huge for the community, and they are working to clear all violent crimes.

“It’s not only drug offenses, but also going to target gang crimes, and drug crimes with gun violent crimes involved,” said Boyd. “It’s a mixture of all violent crimes coming together, that this operation is going to target to make our streets safer.”

Boyd said the operation is in its third stage, where they have warrants out for over 60 known offenders. He added that they are getting help from the second judicial drug task force.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said that when both entities partner together, their force is much stronger.

