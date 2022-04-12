Energy Alert
Northwest Arkansas man rejects plea deal in Jan. 6 case

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a...
Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, and disorderly conduct.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - The Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot turned down the government’s offer of a plea deal.

According to content partner KNWA, Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette, turned down the plea deal on Tuesday according to prosecutor Mary Dohrmann in a virtual pre-trial hearing.

Defense attorney Joseph McBridge said the defense could not accept the offer “in good conscience,” citing Barnett’s age and the sentencing guideline of 70 to 87 months for the charge as factors in the decision, KNWA said.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, and disorderly conduct.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6.

