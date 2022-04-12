Red Wolves men’s golf begin play at Mossy Oak Collegiate

Second round play was suspended due to darkness at the Mossy Oak Collegiate Monday with the Arkansas State men’s golf team 18th among the 19 teams in the field that features 15 top-100 teams.

A-State carded a 12-over par 300 in the first round on the par-72, 7,212-yard Mossy Oak Golf Course to stand 16th. The Red Wolves have played 13-15 holes in the second round and are 8-over par when the round resumes Tuesday. No. 3 Vanderbilt leads the field at 16-under par with host No. 65 Mississippi State second four shots back. The Red Wolves are two shots back of No. 18 Florida State and No. 77 Southern Miss and seven shots back of No. 82 Memphis.

Devyn Pappas led the Red Wolves with an even-par round of 72. Through 14 holes in the second round, Pappas is 3-over par and is tied for 50th overall. Christofer Rahm was 4-over par 76 in the first round, but has played 15 holes in the second round at even-par to stand at 4-over par and tied for 56th so far. Jack Madden is tied for 69th following a first round 76 (+4) and is 2-over with five holes remaining in the second round. Luka Naglic is tied for 77th posting a 4-over 76 and has three holes left at 3-over par in the second round. Lucas Cena was also 4-over in the first round and has four holes left in the second round at 6-over par.

The second round is scheduled to resume at 8:00 a.m. with continuous play into the third and final round. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf)), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatmensgolf).

Mossy Oak Collegiate

Results (Play Suspended in Second Round)

Rk – Player 1st Rd | 2nd Rd (Hole)

18 Arkansas State 300 | +8 (13-15)

T50 Devyn Pappas 72 | +3 (14)

T56 Christofer Rahm 76 | E (15)

T69 Jack Madden 76 | +2 (13)

T77 Luka Naglic 76 | +3 (15)

T88 Lucas Cena 76 | +6 (14)

