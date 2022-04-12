Energy Alert
Report: Arkansas State, Little Rock to continue men’s basketball rivalry

By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of Arkansas State’s longest-standing rivalries is set to continue next season.

A-State Nation was the first to report that Arkansas State and Little Rock will play four games in men’s basketball over the next four seasons.

Little Rock is in their last season in the Sun Belt Conference, they’ll be moving to the Ohio Valley Conference next season.

The Trojans and the Red Wolves have played each other 93 times, with A-State holding a 57-36 record.

The two teams did not face off last season due to COVID-19 concerns in the Little Rock program.

