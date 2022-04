POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle fired shots into a house.

Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeremy Winkles told us the vehicle was headed east on Highway 158 when the shots were fired.

He told us no one was hurt.

Right now, there is no description of the vehicle or suspect.

